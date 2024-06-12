Residents in 4 states will be the first to get millions in home energy rebates from the government — here's how it'll work

"We are so excited to provide this opportunity for low-income residents in our state to make energy upgrades at an affordable cost."

Get ready to save big on your energy bills, America.

Four states — California, Hawaiʻi, New Mexico, and New York — are leading the charge in applying for nearly $9 billion in federal funding for home energy rebates, according to the Office of State and Community Energy Programs.

This landmark investment, part of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, will help families across the country lower their energy costs by making their homes more efficient and electric.

So, what does this mean for you? Major discounts on upgrading your home appliances, adding insulation, installing heat pumps, and more. The Department of Energy estimates these rebates will save Americans $1 billion every year on energy.

The best part? These programs put equity front and center. At least half of the rebates will go to low-income households, ensuring everyone can access the benefits of a greener home.

Electrifying your space is hands-down one of the smartest ways to shrink both your carbon footprint and energy bills. Rewiring America offers free tools to help you find the tax incentives and contractors to get the job done cheaply. It's a win-win.

"We are thrilled to be one of the first states moving forward," said Commissioner Andrew McAllister of the California Energy Commission. "This is an important step towards getting these federal dollars to Californians eager to update their homes and realize energy bill savings."

So, when can you start cashing in on these sweet rebates? The Department of Energy is currently reviewing the states' applications. Once approved, the rebate programs will launch and start accepting applications from residents. Get ready to upgrade your pad and save some serious green.

"We are so excited to provide this opportunity for low-income residents in our state to make energy upgrades at an affordable cost," said Rebecca Stair, director of the New Mexico State Energy Office.

"That is why we wanted to be among the first states to submit our application for this program, and we look forward to rolling it out across our state."

With more states expected to apply soon, this is just the beginning of a new era of energy-smart homes from coast to coast. By making our living spaces more efficient and electric, we're not just helping our wallets — we're building a brighter future for ourselves and our planet.

