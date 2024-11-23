Shopper shares distress ahead of upcoming holiday season: 'I don't remember things being this way when I was a child'

The holiday season doesn't have to be a source of environmental anxiety.

A Reddit post capturing rows of identical Christmas decorations at a major retailer has sparked a conversation about holiday consumption.

The image, showing endless shelves of plastic ornaments and lights, resonated with thousands of users who expressed feeling overwhelmed by seasonal excess.

Photo Credit: Reddit

What's happening?

One Reddit user shared their anxiety about holiday shopping, describing monthly "nervous breakdowns about the environment" that intensify during the festive season.

"I hate to be a buzzkill but god. Just the rows of identical boxes on shelves make me feel sick knowing that in a few months they'll all be mangled in a landfill with the contents scattered everywhere," they wrote.

The post drew eyes in the r/Anticonsumption community, with another user adding: "Every year holiday consumerism gets worse. I don't remember things being this way when I was a child."

Why is holiday overconsumption concerning?

The environmental impact of seasonal decorations extends beyond their brief display period.

Many holiday items, particularly those made with non-recyclable plastics and mixed materials, take hundreds of years to decompose. The manufacturing and shipping of these items also contributes to increased carbon pollution, while their eventual disposal strains our waste management systems.

What's being done about holiday waste more broadly?

Many Americans are embracing more sustainable holiday traditions that save money.

Secondhand shopping for decorations has surged in popularity, with local buy-nothing groups and vintage markets offering pre-loved festive items at a fraction of retail prices.

Some communities have launched decoration swap events, where neighbors exchange unused items instead of buying new ones.

Major retailers are also responding to growing consumer demand for eco-friendly options. Several stores offer holiday decorations made from recycled materials, while others have introduced decoration recycling programs. Some companies have even partnered with environmental organizations to plant trees for every artificial tree sold.

Families across the country are creating new traditions that celebrate the season's spirit without excess waste. Many choose experiences over objects, organize neighborhood decoration-lending libraries, or craft decorations from natural materials. These shifts reduce environmental impact and often create more meaningful holiday memories.

The holiday season doesn't have to be a source of environmental anxiety. By focusing on sustainable choices that align with our values and budgets, we can transform this challenging time into an opportunity for positive change.

After all, nothing spreads more holiday cheer than knowing our celebrations help create a healthier future for everyone.

