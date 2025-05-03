Experts expose exploitative conditions behind working life in major textile factories: 'I can't get by on what I earn'

"It's just not enough."

As the second-largest textile manufacturer in the world, Bangladesh often boasts its ready-made garment industry as a feminist revolution.

It employs about 4 million workers, 80% of whom are women, according to Economics Observatory. But the outlet noted that the facade of prosperity hides a darker side of the industry that feeds fast fashion and frequently violates workers' rights.

What's happening in Bangladesh?

Starting in the 1980s, Bangladesh's ready-made garment industry saw explosive growth because of market deregulation. Economics Observatory cited RMG Bangladesh data that said apparel made up about 4% of the country's total exports in 1983. In 2022, garments accounted for nearly 85% of all exports.

This growth called for a workforce to support it. Bangladesh's garment industry still employs mostly women, though a Brac University survey, shared by The Daily Star, reported it's closer to 60% today due to rapid automation. The numbers point to a population of women who have found empowerment through work.

However, despite the economic freedom women have gained from working in the garment industry, many feel disenfranchised, pointing to low wages and violations of workers' rights.

According to Economics Observatory, Bangladeshi garment workers are among the lowest paid in the world, with the minimum wage of around $113 a month significantly lower than the estimated local living wage of $460 a month.

"I can't get by on what I earn," one worker told NPR. "I have to pay for my son's schooling, I have to pay rent, I have to look after my mother and my parents-in-law. It's just not enough."

However, Economics Observatory noted there is "no incentive" among the state or investors to increase wages for fear of undermining the nation's reputation as a leader in garment production.

Why does it matter?

Right now, dozens of brands source their apparel from Bangladesh, contributing to an industry built on worker exploitation. This, in turn, feeds fast fashion, an industry that generates more than 101 million tons of waste each year, per Earth.org.

A few companies sourcing from Bangladesh have been vocal about their sustainability efforts. Some have come under fire for amplifying words over actions.

What can be done?

Consumers should educate themselves about greenwashing efforts by apparel companies as sustainability campaigns become more popular.

Various industries utilize misleading marketing tactics to make customers feel good about buying from them. It's important to research companies before making a purchase.

Cutting out fast fashion completely can also help the situation. Alternatives such as thrifting keep clothes out of landfills and reduce harm to the planet.

