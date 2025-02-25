Architects create unbelievable fireproof home out of surprising materials: 'This technique is similar to what is used in commercial aircrafts'

"If a house made of paper can take on fire, floods, and time, the future of eco-friendly housing might be here already."

A house made of paper doesn't sound like it should work — wouldn't it go up in flames or collapse in the first rainstorm? But Jaipur-based architects Shilpi Dua and Abhimanyu Singh are proving everyone wrong with Hexpressions, a game-changing solution for affordable, sustainable housing.

Using recycled paper honeycomb panels, they're building homes that are fireproof as well as water-resistant and can be assembled in just two weeks — all for a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional buildings.

Here's how it works: As detailed in The Better India, the panels are made from recycled paper folded into hexagonal cells, then sandwiched between plywood or cement fiber boards. Reinforced with galvanized iron channels and hollow iron pipes, the result is lightweight but incredibly strong — kind of like the tech used in aircraft but for houses.

"The triangle is the strongest shape in construction, as it holds its form. And a hexagon is made up of six triangles, making it incredibly sturdy. This technique is similar to what is used in commercial aircrafts, where aluminium sheets are used for their light yet durable structure," Dua said.

Even better? Hexpressions homes start at just 600,000 to 1 million rupees (around $6,903 to $11,505), making them a cost-effective alternative for families looking for resilient, climate-friendly housing. They also use locally made panels and require fewer raw materials than conventional construction, making their environmental footprint 80% lower than those of conventional buildings.

Beyond affordability and sustainability, Hexpressions homes are built for climate resilience. The shock-absorbent structure holds up against extreme weather, and since the panels are filled with fly ash and coated in plant-based resin, they're both fireproof and water-resistant. "There is no oxygen between the cells, which prevents the paper from catching fire," Dua said. Plus, they're easy to transport, so housing can be set up quickly in disaster-stricken areas.

The duo has already built 50 structures, including hospitals and community spaces. They aim to construct 500 more across India in the next five years. "One square foot can hold up to 100 kilograms of load," Dua added.

With Hexpressions, Singh and Dua aren't just rethinking home construction — they're showing the world what's possible when sustainability meets smart design. If a house made of paper can take on fire, floods, and time, the future of eco-friendly housing might be here already.

