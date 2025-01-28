Architects unveil innovative design that could transform how we build cities — here's the secret sauce

This building system could start appearing in cities within the next few years.

Picture a building that adapts instead of being demolished when it no longer suits its purpose. Thanks to researchers at the Graz University of Technology, this vision is becoming a reality through an innovative wooden high-rise system that could reshape how we think about construction, Tech Xplore reported.

"The construction industry is responsible for around 60% of global resource consumption and almost half of global waste production and global emissions of climate-damaging gases," Christian Keuschnig from Graz University of Technology's Institute of Architectural Technology said, likely referencing statistics found in studies such as this. This new building approach, with a project nickname of "Mohoho," offers an innovative solution by combining two construction methods: modular and skeleton.

"In Mohoho, we have combined the advantages of modular wood construction, such as the high degree of prefabrication and the short construction time, with the advantages of skeleton construction," Keuschnig explained. The result? A flexible structure that changes with our needs while reducing environmental impact.

This breakthrough pairs premade wooden boxes (modules) with a strong wooden frame (skeleton). The secret sauce is a special connecting piece that lets builders quickly join or remove sections. If part of the building gets damaged, it can be fixed without tearing down the whole structure. Plus, the connections include soundproofing materials, so residents won't hear their neighbors through the walls.

These buildings can reach up to 24 stories high, though taller versions need some concrete support. The premade parts speed up construction time and create less noise and mess in neighborhoods.

Best of all, when the building's life ends, its parts can be reused in new projects or recycled, keeping materials out of landfills.

For homeowners and apartment dwellers, this means more than just environmental benefits. The flexible design allows spaces to be reshaped as needs change, turning a large family home into smaller apartments, for example. This adaptability could save money by avoiding costly demolitions and rebuilds.

The research team has already filed for a patent and plans to test their design in real-world conditions soon. With successful trials, this building system could start appearing in cities within the next few years, offering a cleaner, smarter way to build lasting homes.

