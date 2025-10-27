Shopper calls out thrift store after stumbling upon unbelievable item for sale: 'Never seen anything like this before'

Shopping at a thrift store can be one of the easiest ways to save money and score some truly unique finds. However, every once in a while, some thrifters happen to come across an item for sale in a shop that'll leave them scratching their heads.

For one Redditor, the jaw-dropping price tag for a T-shirt almost seemed like a cruel joke. They took to r/ThriftGrift to share their experience and gauge the reactions.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

While shopping at a Savers location in Southern California, the Redditor found a T-shirt featuring the character Hades from the 1997 animated movie "Hercules." With a $399.99 price tag, the shopper couldn't believe their eyes.

"Never seen anything like this before!" they exclaimed in the post.

The price seems like an error, though even if $39.99 were intended, as one commenter surmised, that's still a steep enough price for an old T-shirt with minimal historical or collector's value. Others said the shirt is actually rather rare with collector's value, though, and that it has been seen selling for over $100 on eBay, with some carrying a similar design going for over $300.

"Last one sold on eBay for $120 but the pricers never go that far to make an educated price," they wrote. "Some moron has one on for $400 so they think they'll get that."

Despite the apparent high value of the shirt, most thrift stores are designed to offer affordable items at a fraction of their original price. Shoppers have been known to pick up trendy clothing from designer brands for pennies on the dollar as well as retro furniture that you probably couldn't find anywhere else.

Not only is thrift shopping a perfect way to save a few extra bucks, but it also helps promote a circular economy by giving older items a new life. This helps keep the production demand for new merchandise down while also keeping perfectly good items out of landfills. This can go a long way in reducing textile waste and plastic pollution.

In the comment section, most users were quick to admonish the practice of overcharging by some thrift shops.

"When you see a price like this, trust me, it's not the pricers, it's the managers," explained one commenter.

"Hercules is one of my fave Disney movies, mostly because of Meg and Hades. But why this crazy price?" questioned another user.

"It's called Depreciation… there's no way to explain how that shirt increases in value over time, its made up," argued a third commenter. "You can't just say a normal generic shirt from the 90s is worth that much just because."

