Grocery store worker shaken after learning about troubling company policy: 'I expected better'

A Reddit user shared a photo of a shopping cart filled with bread products headed for disposal, bringing attention to H-E-B's food waste practices.

What's happening?

"What does your store do with 'expired' bread? Mine throws it in the trash compactor on a daily basis. … I expected better," the user shared in the r/HEB community, alongside an image of wrapped breads and tortillas set for disposal.

The Reddit post inspired a discussion about H-E-B's waste management approach, with one commenter noting: "That's really unfortunate. Such a waste of good bread."

Why is bread waste a problem?

When grocery stores throw away bread and other food items, they add to the mounting problem of food waste in America. The United States wastes up to 40% of its food supply annually, which leads to unnecessary strain on agricultural resources and food production systems. This waste often ends up in landfills, where it produces the toxic gas methane as it breaks down.

Beyond environmental concerns, bread waste has social implications. With food prices rising and many people struggling to afford groceries, throwing away edible food products raises questions about corporate responsibility and food distribution.

Is H-E-B doing anything about this?

H-E-B has taken steps toward sustainability through its food bank donation program, which provided over 34 million pounds of food to Texas communities in 2022. The company partners with Feeding Texas and local food banks to redistribute surplus food products.

However, the Reddit post suggests inconsistencies in how individual stores handle expired products. Factors such as liability concerns and food safety regulations often influence decisions about food disposal, though experts argue that "best by" dates are overly conservative.

What can be done about food waste more broadly?

Some grocery chains have found creative solutions to reduce bread waste. Food Lion partners with local nonprofits to collect day-old bread products, while other stores offer discounted prices on items approaching their sell-by dates.

Consumers can help by shopping mindfully and freezing bread products before they spoil. Supporting local food rescue organizations makes a difference, too. These groups coordinate with businesses to collect and redistribute surplus food to people who need it.

Many cities now require large food retailers to donate surplus food instead of trashing it. These policies help create structured systems for getting excess food to communities rather than landfills.

