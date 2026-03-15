Trade group data reveals which trendy HVAC technology is gaining popularity in America's cold-weather states: 'The year is an inflection point'

One type of next-gen HVAC system has become the next hot thing in cold-weather states such as Colorado. Given their ability to slash energy bills, heat pumps appear to have formally arrived in 2025.

"Call it the year of the heat pump," The Colorado Sun reported. "The year is an inflection point where the electric heating and cooling technology has reached market acceptance and competitiveness, utility executives, installers and industry representatives say."

The Energy Efficiency Business Coalition is a Colorado-based trade association whose mission includes expanding the energy marketplace to support job growth and public health. Executive director Patricia Rothwell told the Sun that "we are at that tipping point" when heat pumps will continue to trend upward after entering the mainstream.

"Heat pumps have been beating furnaces for several years," added Shawn LeMons, an installation contractor with Zero Homes. "New news is that heat pumps are gaining on ACs."





Heat pumps warm or cool your home by moving heat rather than generating it directly. As such, they are highly efficient, and that can translate to lower utility bills and improved local air quality. In years past, heat pumps could struggle in cold weather. However, today's models are much more advanced and designed to stand up to subzero temperatures.

The trick is finding a heat pump that fits your situation. Working with a reputable company can also ensure your installation goes smoothly. TCD partner Palmetto can help you understand your options and find an efficient HVAC that fits your home and budget.

The upfront cost of a heat pump varies depending on the system and the size of your home, but it can range from $15,000 to $30,000. While that is a substantial investment, heat pumps can essentially pay for themselves via energy savings in 5-10 years. That payback period could be even shorter if your state offers rebates or tax breaks for installing energy-efficient equipment.

A $0 down HVAC leasing program is another way to join the trend saving homeowners hundreds or even thousands of dollars every year. Palmetto's HVAC plans start as low as $99 per month. Plus, they include 12 years of maintenance, so you won't have to worry about unexpected bills.

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