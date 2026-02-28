New report reveals which efficient appliance market is expected to reach $3.72 billion in value by 2030: 'On track for substantial growth'

Their unique technology can save you big on your monthly energy bills.

A new market forecast showed that the future for efficient water heaters is incredibly bright.

According to a press release published on Open PR, the heat pump water heater market is "on track for substantial growth over the coming years."

In fact, the market is expected to grow from its current value of $2.8 billion to $3.72 billion by 2030, marking a compound annual growth rate of 7.3%.

It's no surprise that the heat pump water heater market is expected to grow by leaps and bounds in the coming years; they are more efficient and environmentally friendly than their natural gas-powered counterparts.

Rather than relying on natural gas or electric coils, heat pump water heaters pull ambient heat from the space they're in to heat your water. They require less energy and produce less pollution than their more traditional counterparts, and their popularity is booming.

If you're looking to switch to a heat pump water heater, consider a Cala smart heat pump water heater. Cala takes the efficiency of a heat pump water heater to an entirely new level with their customizable smart heat pumps.

A Cala system doesn't just maximize efficiency with its heat pump; it also tracks when you use your hot water and when energy is most affordable, heating it when it's cheapest, and makes sure you always have hot water exactly when you need it.

Their unique technology can save you big on your monthly energy bills while ensuring you always have hot water exactly when you need it most.

In fact, a Cala system can save you $179 a year compared to a natural gas water heater, or $767 a year compared to an electric resistance water heater.

