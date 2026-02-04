Homeowners can slash their energy bills by over $700 a year with these 'intelligent' home appliances: 'Designed to adapt to you'

The company uses "Predictive Intelligence" technology, which has the ability to automatically adjust temperatures.

While maybe not scientifically proven to be an actual cure for any ailment, a hot shower has been the tried and true method for decades to recoup after a long day. However, energy prices across the country have shown no signs of becoming more affordable, making hot water more of a hot commodity for homeowners.

Luckily, there may be a simple way to get as much hot water as you want without feeling like you're breaking the bank. And it all starts with an upgrade to a heat pump water heater, becoming the first step into greatly improving your home's energy efficiency.

Companies such as Cala are giving homeowners an opportunity to take better control of their home's energy use while making sure that hot water never has to feel like a luxury. Heat pump water heaters use warmth from the surrounding air to heat your water, instead of burning fuel or depending on heating elements that may consume massive amounts of energy.

Because these state-of-the-art water heaters are more efficient than traditional water heaters, they are able to use less energy. This can go a long way in helping you lower your overall energy consumption. Over time, you can potentially save more than $700 a year on your energy bill.

Making the switch to a heat pump water heater, like a model from Cala, can effectively reduce your monthly bills and make your home more energy efficient. Cala's "intelligent" heat pump water heaters can optimize your home's energy sources, allowing you to make the most out of your electricity. That means that your water heater can work for you, not the other way around.

The company uses its "Predictive Intelligence" technology, which has the ability to automatically adjust tank temperatures. This is done by using flow sensors, a variable speed compressor, and a mixing valve to match a home's hot water needs while also minimizing its energy use.

As Cala explains, "Our system is designed to adapt to you."

