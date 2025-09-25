Industry insiders embark on mission to solve prevailing HVAC tech trend that's costing homeowners: 'They are often learning shortcuts'

Heat pumps are growing in popularity across America, and professional organizations are working hard to ensure that their standards of service match the quality of the new products available, ACHR News reported.

Heat pumps were previously not an efficient choice for heating at cold temperatures. However, the technology has advanced significantly, and high-quality, high-powered systems are available that will keep homes warm even through the coldest American winters.

The problem is, heat pumps don't work like a traditional heating system. They move heat around rather than creating it.

While this is the more efficient approach, and allows for more total heating power with less total energy usage, it's also unfamiliar to many in the HVAC industry, who might not know how to correctly size and install such systems. Then, when the system doesn't provide enough heat, isn't cost effective, or wears out too quickly, the heat pump technology is blamed instead of the individual installer.

"Many entry-level technicians and installers are missing fundamental training in the industry," said Tom Grunstra, director of program development at the ESCO Institute, per ACHR News.

"They are often learning shortcut methods and do not know 'why' they are doing things a certain way," Grunstra continued. "Therefore, even if they are taught correctly 'how' to do something, when they feel pushed into a shortcut method, they may not be aware that their actions may severely limit the lifespan of the system they are installing."

To get ahead of this problem, organizations like the Air Conditioning Contractors of America and ESCO are creating training and certification programs for technicians to help them understand the correct ways to install heat pump technology. Professionals can also get instruction from the manufacturers of the systems they purchase.

A trained professional is worth the investment, because a properly installed heat pump can save homeowners a ton of money. This technology outperforms traditional heating methods when it comes to energy efficiency, and it also eliminates the need to have separate heating and cooling systems.

This means lots of opportunities to save even before you look at the tax credits and rebates available for installation before the end of 2025.

If you want to get your own heat pump installed in time to take advantage of those credits, check out EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace. This service helps you locate and compare local installers and get reliable quotes quickly.

Besides visiting EnergySage to find a heat pump installer near you, you can also use its online marketplace to find professionals who will set you up with a solar energy system. Combining these two options is an ideal way to save on home energy costs. EnergySage can save you up to $10,000 on your installation if you act before federal incentives expire at the end of 2025.

