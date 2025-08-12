Officials offer residents $5,000 rebate for critical home upgrade: 'A step in the right direction'

For residents in British Columbia, now may be the perfect time to buy high-performance electric heat pumps and cut down on their energy bill.

The CleanBC Energy Savings Program is offering homeowners big rebates to make energy-saving home upgrades more affordable. And now, that program will be available to certain apartment renters and condo owners.

As CBC reported, British Columbia's Energy Ministry will now offer residents rebates up to $5,000 following the purchase and installation of high-performance electric heat pumps in "individual suites in multi-unit residential buildings."

Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions Adrian Dix explained the reasoning behind the expansion of the program. "All British Columbians who need a heat pump should have access to one, to feel comfortable in their homes year-round, experience better energy efficiency, and save money," Dix told CBC.

Heat pumps work by transferring air from inside the house to the outside. They use a refrigerant to absorb heat from the indoor air and release it outside, lowering the indoor temperature. In the summer, the heat pump's indoor coil acts as an evaporator, absorbing heat from the air, while the outdoor coil acts as a condenser, releasing the heat outside.

Thanks to their design, heat pumps are more energy-efficient than other systems and can significantly reduce gas emissions by decreasing energy usage. Not only is this better for the environment, but it can also greatly decrease your monthly electric bill.

While heat pumps offer lower energy costs with increased efficiency, their upfront cost and installation can be prohibitive. Shauna Sylvester, the director of the nonprofit Urban Climate Leadership, noted that the initial costliness shouldn't prevent residents from taking advantage of the benefits. "It's been difficult for people living in these buildings to get relief from the extreme heat," Sylvester explained.

"This program is a step in the right direction in creating healthy, safe, and resilient homes for more British Columbians."

