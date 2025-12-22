Government officials finally release lucrative incentives providing Americans up to $14,000 for home renovations — here's how to apply

"Both Congress and the administration have allowed the programs to move forward."

Colorado residents can now unlock federally funded rebates that could knock thousands of dollars off eco-friendly home upgrades.

As Colorado Public Radio reported, the state's energy office has started accepting applications for the Home Electrification and Appliance Program, or HEAR.

The HEAR program allows low- and middle-income households to get rebates on energy-efficient upgrades, such as a heat pump, heat pump water heater, or induction stove. It all starts with an online application.

Rebates are capped at certain amounts for each upgrade, with a total combined maximum saving of $14,000. A heat pump, for instance, is one of the best ways to save money on your home's monthly heating and cooling bills, and it is eligible for a HEAR rebate of up to $8,000.





If you're interested in a new heat pump, check out The Cool Down's HVAC Explorer, which breaks down your options and can help you save up to 50% on your energy bills.

The Colorado rebate program was initially funded as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, and it is one of the few environmentally friendly initiatives to survive Congressional cuts, unlike federal tax credits for electric vehicles and solar panels.

"We can't predict what the federal government may do in the future, but both Congress and the administration have allowed the programs to move forward, and we have no indications that that's going to change," Colorado Energy Office executive director Will Toor told CPR.

Heating and cooling are responsible for more than half of the energy used in an average American home, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Traditional furnaces create heat by burning dirty fuels like gas and forcing it through a home. Heat pumps, on the other hand, capture heat from the outside air (even in cold temperatures), making them more energy-efficient and better for the environment.

