Billionaire real estate developer's luxury project listed 'uninhabitable' after illegal modifications: 'A house you can't live in'

Critics demanded the developer should be charged for his controversial behavior.

Building a custom home can be a dream come true for many homeowners. But for billionaire real estate developer Harry Macklowe, his custom construction project turned into a nightmare.

According to a report from Hedges, Macklowe attempted to upgrade his East Hampton mansion without first seeking the proper permits. His actions resulted in the home being listed as uninhabitable without extensive fixes.

One Redditor shared Macklowe's story in an attempt to stir up a debate within the r/facepalm community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"What do you call a house you can't live in? A sculpture?" asked the original poster. "Harry Macklowe illegally cleared land, destroyed wetlands, and more just to build this house. He should be forced to donate it to a Wetlands Conservancy Organization."

The home is close to the Georgica Pond wetlands, an ecologically sensitive area. According to the East Hampton Star, Macklowe was granted permission to make changes. But he's only allowed to get rid of improvements that were made without permits and revegetate the removed wetlands.

The zoning board that made that decision gave Macklowe 120 days to make those specific changes. Macklowe hired James Grimes Land Design, whose owner declined a comment to the Star, to revegetate the wetlands. After the 120 days are up, East Hampton Village's building inspector will have to do another survey of the land.

Critics point to Macklowe's decision to disrupt delicate wetlands to make room for the home as just another example of the ultra-wealthy skirting laws to fit their own plans. The Star's coverage, however, mentioned that zoning board member Joe Rose believed this accountability showed that Macklowe's actions are unacceptable.

Down in the comments section, users offered up their thoughts on the controversial property.

"Go squat in it. Laws are not real anymore. History favors the bold squatter," joked one commenter.

"He should be forced to clear the land and reset it how it was originally plus some larger fines," suggested another user.

"Since the construction was illegal, he should pay to raze it, rehabilitate the land to its former condition, and f*** off," vented a third commenter.

