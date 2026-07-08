Harlem School District and New Energy Equity celebrate the launch of a solar project

"It provides more energy for the local community at a time of rising electricity demand."

A solar energy project in northern Illinois is poised to do more than generate electricity.

Leaders in Harlem School District and New Energy Equity have said the installation will help lower energy costs, expand access to community solar, and create a long-term scholarship fund for students.

What happened?

Set on Harlem School District property in Machesney Park, Illinois, the 5.5-megawatt array is expected to produce 8.3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity each year, or about enough to serve 1,002 homes annually.

Harlem School District and New Energy Equity marked the project's launch at an event, according to the Rockford Register Star, which cited a New Energy Equity news release.

ComEd customers will be able to join the community solar program and receive credits on their electric bills, offering a way to save on solar without putting panels on their own roofs. The project is operated by New Energy Equity, a subsidiary of ALLETE Inc.

Harlem School District officials said the agreement provides financial value without taxpayer-funded construction. Over a 25-year period, the district's nine schools are expected to receive yearly lease payments on top of credits on utility bills.

The ceremony included State Rep. Maurice West II, Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson, and Harlem School District Superintendent Terrell Yarbrough.

Why does it matter?

Energy bills can be a major expense. The project provides local households with access to community solar credits while also reducing the district's operating costs.

It also illustrates how clean energy projects can deliver benefits beyond the grid. In this case, the solar installation is not only producing electricity but also turning unused land into a source of revenue and savings.

There are environmental and health benefits as well. Solar energy can reduce dependence on electricity generated from polluting, non-renewable sources, helping cut pollution that contributes to Earth's warming and poor air quality.

Because this is a community solar project, those benefits are also more widely accessible than rooftop solar alone. Residents who do not own a home or cannot install panels themselves can still participate through their utility service.

What's being done?

Student support is part of the plan, too. New Energy Equity said it will contribute $10,000 in scholarships each year for the 25-year duration of the project.

For ComEd customers, subscribing could mean bill credits that reduce monthly electricity costs, without the upfront price of purchasing and installing solar panels at home.

"We're very proud of this project at New Energy Equity because of all the positive benefits it delivers," Kyle Marchesseault, vice president of marketing for New Energy Equity, said in the release, per the Register Star.

"It delivers benefits for the school district in the form of lease revenue and electricity bill savings. … And it provides more energy for the local community at a time of rising electricity demand."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.