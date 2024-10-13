Passerby sparks outrage online after sharing photo of heartbreaking find in pet store dumpster: 'That's just messed up'

The internet is filled with stories of dumpster divers calling out major retailers for wastefully discarding toys, food products, clothes, and more, but one passerby's recent discovery outside a pet store may have sparked a new level of outrage.

What's happening?

In Reddit's r/DumpsterDiving community, a passerby shared a photo of a hamster peering up at them from inside a cardboard box.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Live animal in Petco dumpster," the original poster wrote, simultaneously shocking and pulling at the heartstrings of commenters.

"OMG. How could they?!" one person wrote.

"I'm not even much [of] an animal person, but that's just messed up," another said.

"He is so scared, hungry, confused," someone else observed.

Why is this important?

Part of protecting the environment includes respecting and responsibly stewarding the natural world. Hamsters are popular pets in some countries, with five of the 20 species domesticated, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

So, it may be easy to overlook the fact that human activities are threatening their survival in the wild — with agricultural expansion destroying their natural habitats and light pollution negatively impacting their natural behaviors (along with numerous other creatures, as experts believe Earth is in the middle of a sixth mass-extinction event, per the World Wildlife Fund).

IFAW explains that wild hamsters support biodiversity by helping to disperse seeds and that they are a crucial food source for predators.

However, as Chewy notes, domesticated species are not equipped to survive in the wild, making the hamster's abandonment in the Petco dumpster all the more heart-wrenching, as well as likely illegal in states with environmental laws to protect native species.

"Death for a domestic hamster outdoors would probably be slow and painful," Chewy wrote. "Rescued hamsters found outside are often near death from exposure or malnutrition."

Why would Petco throw the hamster in the dumpster?

It is unclear how the hamster ended up in the Petco dumpster — whether through employee error or from another passerby who decided to use the store's bin to get rid of an unwanted pet, thus deflecting any responsibility for the situation away from themselves.

For its part, Petco says in its Code of Ethics & Conduct that "it is our responsibility to promote the health, well-being, and humane treatment of animals" and encourages shoppers to report any suspected mistreatment of the creatures under its care.

What can I do to support domesticated animals more broadly?

Before adopting a pet, researching whether it would be a good fit for your household can help ensure a smooth transition.

The OP didn't share whether they gave the hamster a home, as one commenter suggested, but if you sadly need to say goodbye to a pet, it is best to contact animal shelters or rescue organizations rather than dumping the animal to fend for itself, as Chewy notes.

Other ways to keep your pet happy and healthy include buying long-lasting pet toys that don't contain toxic plastics and feeding them all-natural pet foods.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.