Families grapple with tough decision as devastating hailstorm drives up insurance costs: 'If I can't renew my mortgage, we basically end up homeless'

In the aftermath of a devastating hailstorm, insurance premiums are soaring, forcing residents to rethink whether they can afford to stay.

What's happening?

Homeowners in northeast Calgary, Alberta, Canada, are facing steep increases in home insurance premiums, all tracing back to a massive hailstorm in 2020.

The storm caused over $3 billion in damages and impacted nearly 60,000 homes, according to CBC News.

Insurance companies responded by hiking rates or dropping coverage altogether, and the financial ripple effects are still disrupting lives.

Some homeowners with coverage have seen their premiums multiply fourfold or fivefold. Resident Balraj Nijjar said that his monthly bill jumped from $75 to $300.

Harlin Kaur shared that she was denied coverage by multiple providers before accepting a $580-per-month plan with a $10,000 deductible.

"If I don't have home insurance, I can't renew my mortgage. If I can't renew my mortgage, we basically end up homeless," Kaur said.

Without insurance, homeowners can't renew their mortgages, putting families at risk of losing everything.

Why is this concerning?

Across North America, home insurance is getting more expensive and, in some areas, disappearing altogether.

This is because extreme weather events are growing more frequent and severe as the planet overheats.

That overheating is fueled by pollution from burning dirty energy, a result of irresponsible corporate practices that continue to prioritize profits over people.

The same pollution is making storms stronger and costlier while worsening public health issues such as asthma and heart disease.

As a result, insurers are backing out of high-risk areas, leaving families in vulnerable communities with impossible choices.

This problem is driven not by isolated weather events but by systemic pollution and the companies behind it that need to be held accountable.

What can be done about this?

City Councilor Raj Dhaliwal is calling for stronger building codes that require hail-resistant materials, echoing how the city improved flood protections after major storms in 2013.

Alberta has also rolled out updated construction standards to help new homes better withstand future weather events.

Experts suggest shopping around, bundling your policies, and asking about discounts for home upgrades such as reinforced roofs or impact-resistant siding to ease the burden of high insurance.

For longer-term peace of mind, cutting pollution at home is part of the solution while staying informed about climate change.

Choosing electric appliances over gas, installing a heat pump, and investing in solar panels can reduce your utility bills and improve your home's comfort.

Government-funded programs such as Rewiring America offer incentives to make those upgrades more affordable.

It's also important to recognize and push back against misleading corporate claims about sustainability, known as greenwashing.

