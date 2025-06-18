Shopper dumbfounded by unbelievable price tag on item at Goodwill: 'Get real'

"Look for it at the bins when nobody buys it."

A surprising post on Reddit has thrift shoppers scratching their heads.

Someone came across a Gucci belt with an excessive price tag in a Goodwill store, and the internet had plenty to say about it.

The post appeared in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, and it featured a photo of the luxury belt on a Goodwill rack with a $469.49 listing.

"Gucci belt, anyone?" the caption read.

Even though it's not uncommon to find designer items in thrift stores, this sale price didn't sit well with many shoppers.

While it's true that some designer goods hold their value, secondhand shopping is all about finding deals, so being asked to spend hundreds of dollars on a used accessory is not aligned with that. However, it's important to remember this kind of pricing is rare, to say the least.

Most of the time, thrifting can help you stretch your budget and land some incredible surprises.

One shopper, for example, found a sweater from The Row at just $4.99 (its usual retail price is something like $1,500).

So while belts priced at nearly $500 are wild, the potential to find true treasures is very real.

Not only can thrifting help you stretch your budget, but it also helps you cut down on waste: it keeps items out of polluting landfills and gives them a second chance.

Overflowing landfills are notable producers of methane, a gas that's more potent in planet-warming potential than carbon dioxide. With global temperatures on the rise, any effort to stop thermometer readings from creeping up is really important.

As for the Gucci belt, commenters had strong opinions.

One person commented, "OMG Goodwill, get real." Another joked, "Look for it at the bins when nobody buys it."

A third pointed out, "People who 'want' to pay that much for belts probably aren't shopping at Goodwill."

The good news is that for every overpriced belt, there are hundreds of real deals waiting to be found.

