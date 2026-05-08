Elon Musk's Grok takes hit as users shift to Claude, Gemini

"Grok is proving to be unreliable right now."

Elon Musk's Grok appears to be losing momentum in the increasingly crowded artificial intelligence chatbot market, with new traffic data showing declines on both its mobile app and website, even as rivals like Claude and Gemini continue to gain users.

According to Forbes, Grok's average daily users fell by more than 10% from March to April.

The decline is notable because Grok entered 2026 as one of the world's most-used AI chatbot apps, but it now appears to be slipping amid growing demand for consumer AI tools.

On mobile, Similarweb data estimated Grok's worldwide average daily active users dropped from 13.9 million in March to 12.2 million in April, a 12% decline.

In the U.S., daily app users fell from 1.4 million to 1.1 million, a 21% decline.

The platform's ranking also slipped. Grok was the world's No. 2 chatbot app in January, behind OpenAI's ChatGPT, but by April it had fallen to fifth place behind Claude, Gemini, and DeepSeek.

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A similar pattern emerged on the web. Worldwide daily site visits declined from 10.5 million in March to 9.3 million in April, while U.S. daily web visits dropped from 2.3 million to 2.1 million.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT maintained a commanding lead, reaching 244.9 million average daily mobile users worldwide in April and 183.7 million average daily website visits.

At the same time, Grok's competitors moved in the opposite direction. Claude's worldwide daily app users jumped from 16 million in March to 23 million in April, a 44% increase, while Gemini increased from 12.4 million to 14.8 million, up 19%.

On the web, Claude's average daily visits climbed from 19.8 million to 27.5 million, while Gemini increased from 83.7 million to 92.1 million.

It's not entirely clear what's driving Grok's decline.

Some Reddit users have complained that additional features, including image and video generation, appear to be moving behind paywalls.

"F*** this grok is proving to be unreliable right now," one commenter wrote.

Another added: "I'll simply stop using Grok now. How bout dat?"

For users, the shift is a reminder that the AI chatbot race is no longer just about launching flashy new features first. Price, reliability, safety, and ease of use all influence how people choose tools for work, research, and everyday tasks.

Grok is still growing year over year, but its pace has lagged behind competitors such as Claude and Gemini, suggesting users may be gravitating toward platforms that feel more stable, more useful, or easier to access.

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