New report divulges industry secret about Google's AI Gemini: 'It's a wake-up call'

Despite improvements in energy usage, Google's Gemini AI still consumes massive amounts of power when you consider how many people use it.

What's happening?

As EnergySage detailed, Google research on the environmental impacts of artificial intelligence models such as Gemini revealed that it uses 0.24 watt-hours of energy per median query, and that's just for an average text prompt.

An analysis by MIT Technology Review earlier this year found that to make each reasonable-quality five-second video, a different model used about 3.4 million joules of energy, which the news outlet equated to the energy needed to ride an ebike for 38 miles or use a microwave for roughly one hour.

According to TechCrunch, around 400 million people use the Gemini app each month, and the environmental and economic toll can really add up, assuming similar energy requirements, even for text prompts.

"It's a wake-up call about how Silicon Valley's AI race will impact the trajectory of clean energy demand — and translate into increased energy costs for everyday Americans," EnergySage explained.

Why are the energy needs of Gemini AI concerning?

Data centers provide the necessary processing power and infrastructure to train and develop AI models, and these facilities use massive amounts of water and energy, straining natural resources and driving up energy bills.

Google estimates that each median Gemini text prompt query generates 0.03 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent, and it does offset some of the impacts with renewable energy purchases.

But with more than 50% of electricity sourced for data centers in the United States coming from coal and natural gas, according to the International Energy Agency, there's still a long road ahead until data centers are powered by clean energy.

The IEA estimates that by 2030, global electricity demand from data centers will more than double compared to current consumption, and this explosive growth means major grid investments are needed, costing up to $720 billion, per Goldman Sachs.

According to EnergySage, most of these costs will be passed on to consumers, who could see utility bill increases of around $140 per year by 2030.

How can rooftop solar panels reduce AI's impact?

Solar panels can not only greatly reduce your home energy bills (sometimes to $0) but also contribute to a more resilient grid since homeowners can often sell excess energy produced back to utilities, thus reducing strain from data centers.

"An 11-kilowatt system — the average quoted on EnergySage — can offset approximately 14,000 kilowatt-hours annually," the company explained. "If you do the math, that works out to roughly the equivalent of preventing 58,000 Gemini queries from impacting the grid each year."

