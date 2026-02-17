Food Lion issues voluntary recall of multiple ground beef products over contamination concerns — here's what you should know

The recall affects four different types of ground beef.

A popular grocery chain issued a voluntary recall of several ground beef products after discovering possible plastic contamination. Here's what shoppers need to know.

What's happening?

Food Lion announced it is recalling four varieties of in-store prepared ground beef after pieces of black rubber plastic were found to have potentially entered the meat during processing.

According to Richmond, Virginia's 12 On Your Side, the plastic fragments came from a damaged gasket that was dislodged during the grinding process at a store in Midlothian.

The recall affects all sizes of these products: 73% lean fresh ground beef, 80% lean fresh ground chuck, 85% lean fresh ground round, and 93% lean fresh ground beef.

There were no reported complaints or illnesses from customers.

Why is plastic contamination concerning?

While this mishap was limited to a single location and batch of meat, it highlights a much bigger issue: Plastic is deeply embedded in food production.

From grinding equipment and conveyor belts to packaging materials and storage containers, plastic is used at nearly every stage of modern food processing. When machinery fails or materials degrade, fragments can end up in the food supply.

And contamination doesn't only come from visible plastic pieces.

Research published in Poultry Science showed that tiny plastic particles, known as microplastics, turn up in chicken meat, eggs, and organ tissues. These particles can enter animals via feed, water, bedding, plastic equipment, and even airborne dust. Once ingested, they can lodge in muscles and organs.

A recall earlier this year involved frozen tater tots distributed to schools across 26 states after "clear hard plastic fragments" were discovered inside the bags.

Though recalls are often the result of isolated incidents, they point to wide vulnerabilities in food manufacturing. Swift recalls and transparency help protect households before injuries occur.

What's being done about plastic contamination in food?

Food recalls are a sign that monitoring systems work, but reducing reliance on plastic throughout food production could lower the risk of these occurrences in the first place.

Scientists are exploring ways to remove microplastics from drinking water, and companies are turning to alternative packaging materials made from plant fibers and food waste.

On an individual level, one practical way to lower exposure is to reduce reliance on packaged and frozen foods. Cooking with fresh, whole ingredients can cut down on layers of processing where contamination risks are constant.

You can also support brands that use plastic-free packaging and shrink plastic use at home.

