Company revolutionizes school buses with electrifying new features: 'The gold standard'

Kids in three western states will soon ride to school in clean, quiet electric buses, Electrek reports.

GreenPower Motor Company just landed orders for 11 of its BEAST electric school buses, bringing safe, pollution-free transportation to students in California, Oregon, and Arizona.

Seven new buses will serve Los Banos Unified School District in California. Two are headed to Hood River County School District in Oregon, and two more will join Casa Grande Elementary School District in Arizona. The Arizona buses will add to an existing 90-passenger BEAST already running routes for Phoenix Elementary School District #1.

This steady growth in electric bus adoption points to a broader shift in how schools transport students. Unlike some companies making big promises without follow-through, GreenPower focuses on steadily filling orders and getting buses on the road.

Switching to electric buses helps school districts cut fuel and maintenance costs while giving students healthier air. The BEAST buses produce zero tailpipe pollution, protecting students and communities from harmful diesel fumes.

"As school districts continue to make the change from NOx-emitting diesel school buses to a cleaner, healthier means of transporting students, school district transportation departments are pursuing the gold standard of the industry: the GreenPower all-electric, purpose-built (BEAST) school buses," said Paul Start, GreenPower's Vice President of Sales, School Bus Group.

"(The) GreenPower school bus order pipeline and production schedule are both at record levels, with sales projections for (2025) set to eclipse the 2024 calendar year."

GreenPower's success builds on its 80,000-square-foot production facility in South Charleston, West Virginia, which opened in 2022. The company stands out among electric vehicle manufacturers, with record order levels and growing production capacity.

The company's steady progress shows what success looks like in the transportation industry. The key to spotting which companies will succeed is simple: Look for those delivering products, not just making promises.

