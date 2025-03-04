  • Business Business

Lawmakers mull controversial plan despite risks — here's what it'll mean for residents

This will hurt both wallets and the environment.

by Sara Traynor
Photo Credit: iStock

To save money and reduce government spending, Austria's far-right Freedom Party and conservative People's Party plan to eliminate climate-friendly tax breaks. 

Hubert Fuchs, FPO spokesperson, said in a news conference reported by Reuters, "Some of those are tax breaks that we believe are unfair and inappropriate, and we have therefore decided to act accordingly."

What's happening?

Austria's Klimabonus, similar to the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States, was created to financially incentivize people to make eco-conscious choices. The Austrian government introduced what Reuters called "carbon-emissions-based taxation" and redistributed it to citizens.

According to the Klimabonus website, "Individuals who effectively reduce their CO2 emissions will therefore keep a larger share …"

Because of this measure, driving electric vehicles, installing solar panels, and other climate-friendly actions became financially viable options for many Austrians. 

But in January, the FPO was tasked with reforming the Austrian government after a previous attempt collapsed. That included radical revisions to their spending plans, with the Klimabonus first on the chopping block.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Though party leaders specifically vowed to eliminate tax exemptions for electric car owners, this hasn't yet manifested. As of February 2025, Austrian citizens are receiving their 2024 bonuses until the end of March. 

Why does this new plan matter?

This new plan will hurt both wallets and the environment. If and when the Klimabonus is removed, Austrian citizens will lose out on about 200 euros per year. And they're not the only ones losing money. 

This is part of a larger global shift against environmentally friendly policies. In the U.S., for example, President Donald Trump has signed executive orders targeting electric vehicles, making the IRA's fate unknown. 

Do you think governments should ban gas stoves?

Heck yes! 💯

Only in new buildings 🏢

Only in restaurants 🍔

Heck no! 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The budget cuts will also hurt the environment. Take EVs. According to Earth.org, they release less pollution into the atmosphere than their gas-powered counterparts, which "produce about 10% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions." 

What can I do to help?

Despite these changes, there are still actions that individuals can take. 

Switching to an EV is one of the most impactful changes you can make. And if you can't afford to make the switch, maybe you can walk more. 

Got a grocery store two miles away? Walk there the next time you go shopping. If walking isn't an option, look into public transportation — or fight for more. 

These methods can help you save on gas and lessen the amount of pollution released into the atmosphere.

