Pro sports organization issues groundbreaking 64-page guidebook for future of industry: 'We will witness a radical transition'

"At the core of this playbook is our unwavering belief that sustainability and sporting excellence are not mutually exclusive."

The Green Sports Alliance has unveiled a groundbreaking guidebook aimed at protecting the future of our planet by reducing pollution associated with the sports and entertainment industry.

The organization, also known as GSA, revealed its Energy Decarbonization Playbook on July 16, detailing its multitiered plan to be a leader in the environmental realm.

"At the core of this playbook is our unwavering belief that sustainability and sporting excellence are not mutually exclusive. Rather, they are symbiotic, creating a powerful synergy that enhances the overall experience for athletes, fans, and the communities we serve," GSA executive director Roger McClendon said (PDF) in a statement.

As the 64-page playbook details, sports venues require vast amounts of power during events, with the energy used during a football game equivalent to that consumed by around 10,000 homes during the same time frame.

Considering that most energy in the country still comes from highly polluting fuels such as gas and oil, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the GSA is advocating for actions that would reduce the harmful environmental and public health impact while safeguarding the mental, physical, and economic benefits of sports and entertainment.

The recommendations include: (1) accurate data collection; (2) improving efficiency through the adoption of Energy Star-approved electric appliances (which would also reduce energy costs); (3) continuing the transition to renewable power; and (4) investing in on-site battery storage to ensure non-polluting energy is available when needed (also helping to keep the lights on during extreme weather).

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

As CleanTechnica argues, the release of the GSA's climate action plan may have come at the ideal time. Environmental experts have warned of the potential detrimental long-term impacts if the federal government rolls back planet-friendly protections.

The weakening or dismantling of organizations like the Environmental Protection Agency and programs like the Inflation Reduction Act are overhaul proposals in Project 2025, from conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation.

In 2018, the foundation reported that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump had accepted 64% of its policy prescriptions one year into his term as commander in chief, raising questions about whether Trump's recent attempts to distance himself from the project can be believed, per Grist.

However, the GSA's playbook collaboration with Honeywell, 3R, Okapi, CES Power, Populous, Viridis Initiative, and more reveals a robust commitment from industry leaders to work toward a prosperous future for businesses and communities.

"Over the next decade, we will witness a radical transition toward electrification, clean energy, and decarbonization," Viridis Initiative co-founder and principal Jason Twill stated in the playbook. "Sports and entertainment venues have the opportunity to be early adopters and lead this transition, demonstrating a new norm in responsible energy use and inspiring patrons and fans base to take action."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.