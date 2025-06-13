New report predicts mind-blowing growth for one sector of US energy industry: 'A tremendous amount of momentum'

"We're going to continue to tell that story, and hopefully it lands on ears that are willing to listen."

While our carbon pollution problem remains a substantial one, we're well-positioned to dismantle its effects for the coming generations, should we set our minds to it. A 2025 report from the American Clean Power Association (ACP) indicated that the clean energy industry nowadays sustains a considerable portion of the U.S. economy — about $18 billion in gross domestic product contributions and 122,000 employment opportunities, to be more precise.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the United States' energy sector contributed around 24% of the country's planet-warming pollution in the year 2022. As more and more electric technologies power our daily lives, demand for electricity rises, and the power industry often struggles to supply it.

Fortunately, renewable alternatives to fuel-burning are only growing, both in diversity and in yield. With over 800 clean-energy manufacturing plants across the country, per the latest report, we don't have to place strain on our planet to energize our modern lifestyle.

"We have seen a tremendous amount of momentum over just even the past couple of years in clean energy manufacturing growth," the ACP's MJ Shiao remarked.

Clean energy's rising viability holds promise for both everyday individuals and the industry as a whole, earning its workforce salaries far above the American average while leaving room for nationwide economic growth. Current estimates project that renewable energy will generate around 575,000 jobs and $86 billion in GDP contributions by the end of the decade.

Even a small reduction in combustion-based power can mean cutting down on millions of metric tons of carbon pollution, now that clean energy is on the rise. Since carbon pollution is the leading source of our planet's climate crises — from intensified extreme weather events to food and water shortages caused by global overheating — any and all sustainable initiatives can go a long way.

For your part, you can make the most of cutting-edge clean energy innovations by leveling up your home energy systems. Upgrading your HVAC and installing home solar panels can be a strong eco-conscious start, and platforms such as EnergySage can guide you to the best local services while saving you thousands of dollars in installation costs.

If you can't afford the upfront costs associated with solar panels, check out solar leasing programs. Palmetto's LightReach program installs panels for no money down and helps you lock in low energy rates.

"We think we've got a winning message, one that is bringing positivity, and of course, economic growth to the country," John Hensley of the ACP reported. "We're going to continue to tell that story, and hopefully it lands on ears that are willing to listen."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.