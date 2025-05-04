Game-changing new cryptocurrency allows investors to dramatically alter their strategies: 'Could pioneer a wave'

Ever since money went digital, cryptocurrency has taken off.

Along the way, digital assets have built a bad reputation for the amount of energy they require. Similar to the data centers that power artificial intelligence, mining operations for crypto draw a ton of electricity from the grid.

However, there are certain crypto coins trying to do better for the planet. One is GRASS, which stands for Green Asset Solutions and Sustainability.

The mission behind the currency is all about financing eco-friendly projects, from clean energy to sustainable agriculture. The draw for investors lies in the ability to easily support green initiatives with the simple choice of crypto purchase, according to CoinMarketCap.

Another feature lets people share any Wi-Fi capacity they are not using by buying GRASS, according to Blox.

The GRASS coin structure allows holders to take an active role in its direction and encourages long-term engagement. It also commits to regular reports on its environmental impact, which is rare in the cryptocurrency field, CoinMarketCap explained.

The outlet also noted GRASS' promising numbers. Over the winter, the price it trades for shot up to $2.83 from $0.86, which means more people are learning about it and getting interested, even as it's had its ups and downs early in 2025. Meanwhile, projections for this year show steady growth, and an exponential expansion is possible by 2030, per CoinMarketCap.

While this grass is certainly greener than a lot of coins, the backend processes that make any cryptocurrency possible still need some work. The huge amount of power digital currencies consume is usually connected to dirty fuel sources, and they often raise the cost of electricity in the areas where operations are based.

Still, GRASS presents a new opportunity for crypto investors looking to build something better in the industry, along with the other more eco-friendly coins on the market.

"GRASS could pioneer a wave of green-focused [decentralized finance], transforming how environmental initiatives are funded globally," CoinMarketCap wrote.

