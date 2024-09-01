Green Bay Packers team up with local initiative to support recycling among fans: 'Pivotal step in our mission'

"We're making it easier for consumers to contribute to preserving our natural resources."

The Green Bay Packers are helping fans recycle used batteries with their new sustainability drive, according to an article published in Environment + Energy Leader.

In an effort to reduce battery waste, the Packers partnered with Batteries Plus, a battery, lighting, and smart home supplier that is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery franchises. Thanks to the Packer's partnership, fans can now drop off their used batteries at their local Batteries Plus store for free recycling.

Fans also have the opportunity to win prizes and Packers experiences, such as a chance to present the game ball at Green Bay's home field.

Packer fans aren't the only ones encouraged to participate in the recycling initiative. The partnership also invited Wisconsin schools to join battery recycling contests and educate students about e-waste. The winning classroom will be awarded an exclusive Lambeau Field experience.

By encouraging fans and students to properly recycle their used batteries, the team hopes to raise awareness about battery recycling initiatives.

The battery recycling program was supported by a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"This grant is a pivotal step in our mission to make battery recycling accessible and mainstream," CEO of Batteries Plus Scott Williams told Environment + Energy Leader. "By eliminating recycling fees and developing advanced recycling workstations, we're making it easier for consumers to contribute to preserving our natural resources and strengthening our domestic supply chain."

Batteries Plus' partnership with the Green Bay Packers makes it more convenient for fans across the U.S. to safely get rid of their used batteries. It's also helping to protect the environment by reducing the amount of unnecessary battery waste.

Batteries are not biodegradable and release toxic chemicals into the ground when they end up in landfills. By properly recycling batteries, you can reduce your e-waste and prevent those chemicals from contaminating the soil.

"The Green Bay Packers are proud to be a part of this vital initiative," Packers Director of Public Affairs Aaron Popkey told Environment + Energy Leader. "We recognize the importance of sustainability and are committed to promoting responsible recycling practices among our fans."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.