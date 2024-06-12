Researchers make high-voltage breakthrough that could revolutionize battery technology: 'This is a big leap ... for industrial production'

Developing more sustainable batteries is a key step in progressing toward a greener, cleaner future.

Scientists in Australia are crafting new batteries that could revolutionize smart tech.

The group of international researchers based out of the Queensland University of Technology have published findings on rechargeable aqueous zinc-ion batteries in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, according to Inqld.

Rechargeable batteries ordinarily use organic electrolytes despite the fact that aqueous electrolytes are both cheaper and safer than organic ones, as evidenced by their application in non-rechargeable batteries. However, aqueous electrolytes haven't been used in rechargeable batteries in the past because their low energy density makes their overall performance worse.

The energy density of these aqueous electrolytes can be increased, but heightening the voltage was typically avoided because it causes hydrogen to be generated, which can lead to an explosion. However, the researchers discovered that they could stabilize the process by adding the compound catechol into the electrolytes, which transfers an electron to control the chemical reaction.

This means that these aqueous zinc-ion batteries could soon be adopted in everyday technology to provide batteries that are safer, cheaper, have higher charge capacities, last longer, and charge more quickly than existing rechargeable batteries.

Crafting more sustainable batteries is a key step in progressing toward a greener, cleaner future. Science Direct reported that batteries account for three million tons of waste every year and that lead-iron batteries can prove quite toxic for the environment, as they can lead to leakage, explosions, and poisoning.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Fortunately, scientists are developing other alternative battery technologies, including batteries that utilize sulfur, ambient thermal energy, and even tiny black holes.

"The outer sphere electron transfer mechanism paves us a new way to design the high-voltage aqueous electrolytes," Professor Ziqi Sun said. "The use of this new types of aqueous electrolyte improves the voltage window for two folds higher and enhances the overall battery performance for 1.5 to 3 times better than normal aqueous electrolytes."

"This is a big leap to aqueous rechargeable batteries for industrial production," Sun concluded.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.