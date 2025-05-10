Officials approve massive solar investment to upgrade national infrastructure: 'We are accelerating the energy transition'

"This great achievement is the result of the excellent cooperation."

Greece is taking a giant leap toward a renewable future with a $461 million investment in two large-scale solar farms that will power 140,000 homes, Caliber reported.

The ambitious project in Central Macedonia brings together energy companies RWE Renewables and PPC Renewables through their joint venture, Meton Energy. Construction on the Kotyli and Neo Syrakio solar farms was set to begin in spring, creating a combined capacity of 567 megawatts of clean power.

This investment helps Greece abandon dirty energy while creating new jobs for local communities. The funding comes from a mix of EU recovery funds and commercial loans from Greek banks. This means more clean energy entering the European grid, potentially stabilizing energy prices while reducing air pollution that affects global temperatures.

The Meton Energy venture began in 2021 and has already activated five solar farms with a combined capacity of 210 megawatts. A sixth project has finished construction, making this partnership a proven success story in Greece's push for energy independence.

Three more solar farms will launch by the end of 2025, adding 625 megawatts of capacity. This growth shows how quickly renewable energy can expand when backed by wise investments and supportive policy.

Ten-year power purchase agreements with PPC and RWE Supply & Trading will ensure that the clean energy from these solar farms has reliable buyers, making the endeavor financially sustainable in the long term.

"With our latest investment decision, we underpin once again our strong commitment to the Greek market with now roughly 1.5 gigawatts of solar capacity in deployment," said Katja Wünschel, CEO of RWE Renewables Europe & Australia. "This great achievement is the result of the excellent cooperation between the teams involved at RWE and PPC. Together we are accelerating the energy transition in Greece."

PPC Renewables CEO Konstantinos Mavros added: "In Central Macedonia, we are creating a new and sustainable future. Our cooperation with RWE has proven to be an excellent demonstration of what we can do when we work together."

