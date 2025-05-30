Officials spark backlash with controversial plan to drill 500 feet in search of underground energy: 'What a horrible day'

"While the magnitude of the economic impacts may appear modest, they are proportional to the program scale and duration."

Despite significant environmental concerns, the Alberta Energy Regulator approved a coal exploration project in the Rocky Mountains.

The mining company leading the project, Northback Holdings Corp., will drill approximately 500 feet underground searching for coal to supply dirty energy.

What's happening?

As CBC reported, the Alberta, Canada, regulator granted Northback access to public and private lands for its drilling ambitions. Known as the Grassy Mountain project, this endeavor was first rejected in 2021 due to the potential environmental impacts on fish and water quality.

Now, the regulator has approved the project, claiming that it won't have adverse environmental effects and that it offers public benefits.

The Alberta authorities were enticed by Northback's promise to spend at least $2.5 million locally while drilling for coal and offer employment opportunities to residents.

"While the magnitude of the economic impacts may appear modest, they are proportional to the program scale and duration," they wrote.

However, many environmentalists and residents oppose drilling and fear that Northback's exploration will lead to a full-scale coal mine in the future.

"Albertans have been clear they do not want coal mining on the eastern slopes," said Sarah Elmeligi, a critic of the decision. "What a horrible day for Alberta."

Why are coal drilling projects harmful?

Many communities are concerned about controversial coal mining permits where they live, and rightfully so. Despite public opposition, governments are still approving large-scale coal projects and fueling the continued use of dirty energy.

Coal drilling projects use excessive amounts of water, wasting resources while contributing to heavy metal contamination and high erosion rates. Coal is among the dirtiest and most deadly types of fuel because it degrades air quality and contributes to the overheating of our planet.

Meanwhile, shutting down coal mines can improve wildlife's natural habitats and water quality where they once operated, and some former mines have even been repurposed into economically beneficial clean-energy projects.

What's being done to protect our lands from coal drilling?

Although the news about the coal exploration project from Alberta is disheartening, many other governments have restricted land leasing in coal-producing regions. Enforcing restrictions helps prevent coal mine expansions for the benefit of cleaner air and fewer health risks.

Even in Alberta, the regulator attached conditions to Northback's exploratory permits, requiring it to properly dispose of its drilling waste and follow an erosion control management plan. The last three years of Northback's five-year permit must be dedicated to reclamation work to restore the land after drilling.

As an individual, you can help prevent coal drilling projects from moving forward by voting for pro-climate candidates and contacting your elected officials to voice your concerns.

Talk with people you know about climate-related issues like coal drilling to raise awareness of the issues and collaborate with local groups to protect our planet from resource depletion and harmful pollution.

