Researchers uncover surprising side effect of shutting down coal mines — here's what you need to know

Proponents of transitioning away from burning coal as a dirty energy source now have another argument in their favor. A recent study, published in Nature's journal Communications Earth & Environment, found that closing coal mines improves water resources in the areas where they operate.

Specifically, the study examined terrestrial water storage in China. TWS is the water stored in and on the planet's continental surfaces, including snow cover, soil moisture, and glaciers, per the Global Climate Observing System. And as the research found, when coal mines are closed, TWS drastically improves.

This matters because changes to TWS are a key climate indicator and help scientists track the impacts of human behaviors on changes to our environment.

According to a study from the Journal of Hydrology, variations in TWS "can be recognized as a key hydrological [indicator] because it reflects the net effects between the inputs (e.g., precipitation, snow or glacier retreat, runoff) and the outputs (e.g., human water withdrawals, runoff, and evapotranspiration) over regions."

But why, exactly, did closing coal mines improve TWS? The reasons for this are twofold, researchers say.

Firstly, coal production uses a staggering amount of water, so shuttering those facilities means a heavy reduction in industrial water usage. This is critical for many mining hubs, which are already operating in arid climates. In fact, Nature reports that this water scarcity already "presents notable challenges to the extraction and utilization of coal in these regions."

The second reason for the improvement in water resources is that closing underground mines allows for greater groundwater storage. Not only can the amount of water increase, but its quality improves, too.

Coal mining generates erosion, heavy metal contamination, and other mining discharges, which affect the surrounding soils and the water table. Therefore, closing the mines plays a "crucial role in halting water pollution," the study says.

Researchers conclude that this finding can help accelerate the process of phasing out coal and migrating toward clean, renewable energy sources instead.

"Our study underscores the positive environmental impact of coal mine closures on water availability in China, potentially facilitating the transition away from coal production and enhancing the sustainability of the energy transition," the researchers added.

