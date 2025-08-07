US agency deals crushing blow to multi-billion-dollar project over decade in making: 'This is bizarre'

"We encourage the administration to take a fresh look at the value this project brings."

The future of a transmission project intended to boost grid reliability and stabilize energy prices is now uncertain

On July 23, the U.S. Department of Energy announced that it has canceled a $4.9 billion federal loan guarantee for the Grain Belt Express.

What's happening?

As Canary Media detailed, the Grain Belt Express transmission line would carry solar and wind energy from western Kansas into Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana.

Now, after the cancellation of the federal loan guarantee — which came one week after Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley appealed to President Trump to stop the project — it is unclear whether construction on the Grain Belt Express will proceed as planned.

In May, Invenergy revealed that it awarded $1.7 billion to contractors Quanta Services and Kiewit Energy Group Inc. to begin bringing the project to fruition in 2026. Invenergy did not respond to Canary Media's request for comment on July 23.

The project did publish a statement on its website that day saying: "America is energy dominant and an AI powerhouse, and Grain Belt Express will be America's largest power pipeline. While we are disappointed about the LPO loan guarantee, a privately financed Grain Belt Express transmission superhighway will advance President Trump's agenda of American energy and technology dominance while delivering billions of dollars in energy cost savings, strengthening grid reliability and resiliency, and creating thousands of American jobs."

Why is this important?

While the Grain Belt Express has its critics — a common occurrence with large-scale transmission projects, as Canary Media noted — a large coalition of electricity customers, farmers, and lawmakers supported the project because it would offer wide-ranging benefits.

For one, Chicago-based developer Invenergy, which is building the line, estimated the Grain Belt Express would save utility consumers $52 billion over 15 years.

The project, which was a decade in the making, would also create 5,500 jobs and generate enough electricity to power 50 data centers. These facilities are contributing to soaring electricity demand after energy consumption remained "essentially flat" for nearly 20 years, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Data center development is already causing higher electricity prices in some jurisdictions, and energy experts warn that their energy-intensive nature could lead to grid crashes.

With developers generally able to build solar and wind energy projects more quickly than dirty fuel ones, the Grain Belt Express was expected to bolster grid reliability. This would have been beneficial for critical areas that contain defense infrastructure.

Meanwhile, it would continue the hopeful trend of data centers adopting clean energy to reduce their negative impact on the environment.

"This is bizarre," the Grain Belt Express said in a statement after Hawley petitioned Trump to kill the project. "Senator Hawley is trying to deprive Americans of billions of dollars in energy cost savings, thousands of jobs, grid reliability and national security."

What can be done about this?

While the Trump administration has disincentivized many renewable projects as part of its push to revitalize American manufacturing and achieve energy independence, the Grain Belt Express has robust bipartisan support, including in red states Kansas, Missouri, and Indiana.

Christina Hayes, executive director of Americans for a Clean Energy Grid, suggested the administration should reexamine its stance on the transmission line.

"The Grain Belt Express represents a critical opportunity to modernize the grid, lower electricity costs, and deliver reliable energy across multiple states," Hayes told Canary Media.

"We encourage the administration to take a fresh look at the value this project brings to achieving its own goals for economic growth and energy dominance."

