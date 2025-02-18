Government makes historic decision about future of power in US: 'Protecting taxpayers against future price hikes'

"The contract will supply energy to 80 federal facilities across the mid-Atlantic and Midwest."

The U.S. General Services Administration has embarked on its most ambitious clean energy initiative yet, securing an agreement to purchase over 10 million megawatt-hours of carbon-free electricity from nuclear energy over the next decade.

The move, executed in partnership with Constellation Energy, underscores the federal government's commitment to powering all federal buildings with 100% clean energy by 2030.

"This historic procurement locks in a cost-competitive, reliable supply of nuclear energy over a 10-year period, accelerating progress toward a carbon-free energy future while protecting taxpayers against future price hikes," said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan in a statement.

The contract will supply energy to 80 federal facilities across the mid-Atlantic and Midwest, offering a model for how large-scale organizations can stabilize costs while reducing their carbon footprint.

By locking in long-term energy rates, the agreement also shields taxpayers from increasing energy prices, which have become unpredictable due to rising demand from industries such as artificial intelligence and data centers.

A key component of the deal is its reliance on nuclear power, a scalable source of carbon-free energy.

The International Energy Agency has emphasized nuclear energy's role in achieving global net-zero targets, projecting that nuclear capacity must double by 2050.

Constellation plans to use this contract to extend the operational lifespan of its nuclear plants and invest in technology upgrades that will add 135 megawatts of clean energy to the grid, strengthening the broader nuclear infrastructure.

"This agreement sends a clear message that nuclear energy must continue to play an important role in providing clean, reliable, affordable and secure energy to power our nation's infrastructure and economy at a time of rising demand," said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO of Constellation, in a statement.

This initiative aligns with recent climate policies such as the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers tax credits and incentives to help homeowners adopt clean energy technology. (For those looking to take advantage of similar benefits, TCDs guide to IRA tax breaks and credits provides helpful information on reducing energy costs while making an environmental impact.)

"We're demonstrating how the federal government can join major corporate clean energy buyers in spurring new nuclear energy capacity and ensuring a reliable, affordable supply of clean energy for everyone," said Carnahan in a statement.

