Google locks in unprecedented purchase of 'black gold' to fuel global solutions: 'It has the ability to scale worldwide'

Google has agreed to a record-breaking deal for "black gold," and its purchase will tackle two environmentally damaging issues at the same time.

As detailed by TechCrunch, Google intends to buy 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide removal credits from Varaha, an Indian startup whose biochar is certified on leading crediting platform Puro.Earth. While there are different varieties of biochar, Varaha produces its black gold from a woody invasive species that has wreaked havoc on plant biodiversity.

The startup estimates its industrial biochar could sequester carbon for up to 1,600 years, helping Google offset its growing production of planet-warming pollution, which is associated with its development of artificial intelligence.

In its 2024 Environmental Report, the tech giant highlighted how "the positive impact of AI could grow as it contributes to breakthroughs that open new pathways for climate action." Indeed, AI-related research elsewhere is already leading to potentially life-saving breakthroughs in crop optimization and weather monitoring.

However, even though Google is proactively working to reduce the environmental toll of its power-hungry AI operations, including by expanding its low-carbon and clean-energy portfolio, it says its pollution has climbed nearly 50% since 2019, with data-center energy consumption one of the primary factors.

Carbon offsets can help mitigate that. The concept isn't without its critics, though. Some argue that the system needs more transparency to ensure programs are effective. Proponents of such initiatives point out companies will create some level of pollution and say it is wise for them to invest in eco-friendly projects.

Varaha CEO Madhur Jain told TechCrunch that each ton of his company's biochar accounts for 2.5 carbon credits — "linked to how long carbon can be permanently removed from the atmosphere by compensating for emissions with sustainable activities," per the report.

While Google's purchase of Varaha credits to be delivered by 2030 is "minuscule" compared to its carbon pollution, as TechCrunch highlights, the tech company has previously purchased biochar carbon removal credits from Senken and Exomad Green.

This agreement suggests Google remains committed to its sustainability aims, and the purchase will support small farmers across India. According to Varaha, its nature-based solutions have removed more than 2.2 million tons of carbon to date, thanks to the assistance of more than 100,000 onboarded farmers.

"Biochar is a promising approach to carbon removal because it has the ability to scale worldwide, using existing technology, with positive side effects for soil health," Google carbon removal lead Randy Spock said in a statement.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.