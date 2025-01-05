Researchers uncover new method to help plants survive brutal conditions — here's how it works

Researchers at Michigan State University discovered a groundbreaking way to re-engineer plants to withstand extreme heat, offering a glimmer of hope for agriculture in the face of a warming planet, Phys.org reported.

In the Plant Biotechnology Journal study, the reengineering process involved altering a key plant enzyme called glycerate 3-kinase, or GLYK. This enzyme plays a crucial role in photorespiration, a process plants rely on to recycle waste products from photosynthesis.

Under moderate weather conditions, photorespiration helps plants grow. But when temperatures rise, the enzyme struggles to keep up, weakening the plant. That could result in reduced crop yields, and spell trouble for global food security.

The Walker lab at Michigan State University is tackling this issue by making plants better equipped to survive in high temperatures. To do so, researchers studied enzymes that can tolerate high heat in photosynthetic organisms like Cyanidioschyzon merolae, a type of algae that thrives in acidic volcanic hot springs.

Looking at the algae's enzymes, researchers identified unique structural features, or "loops," that allow these enzymes to work under extreme temperatures. From there, the team used advanced tools like artificial intelligence and molecular dynamics simulations to transfer the loops into the GLYK enzyme.

As a result, researchers were able to reengineer the enzyme to operate better in higher temperatures, allowing plants to continue surviving even in brutally hot environments.

This discovery is good news for food security and sustainability. Elevated temperatures already pose a significant threat to crops like field mustard, which can disrupt photosynthesis during heat waves, reduce yields, and endanger food supplies and livelihoods. By integrating heat-resilient enzymes into plants, farmers could continue to produce a steady crop supply even as the climate shifts, meaning consumers won't be losing out on their favorite foods.

Reengineering plants to withstand heat could also reduce the need for environmentally destructive practices like deforestation to make room for more farmland, protecting trees and combating climate change.

Heat-resilient enzymes aren't the only solution to protecting global food supply. Earlier this year, a team of Spanish researchers came up with a product that makes lettuce and broccoli more resistant to drought. Another study from the University of Sheffield found that combining solar panels with agriculture increases crop yields.

As for reengineering plants, the next phase of research will test these modified enzymes in real plants to see if they're effective in improving overall plant health and growth.

While more research on heat-tolerant enzymes is needed, this innovative technique offers hope for a future where our food systems are more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

