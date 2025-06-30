Google announces deal with next-gen energy company to solve major issue with its operations: 'This agreement is a milestone'

"Together, these companies are leading the charge."

In a major win for clean energy, Google has committed to buying 600 megawatts of solar power from projects being developed in South Carolina by clean energy developer EnergyRe, according to TechCrunch. For context, Google is investing in an amount of solar energy roughly equivalent to what it would take to power 120,000 homes, which highlights just how much electricity is needed to support its expanding operations.

The deal, announced earlier this June, is part of Google's broader push to eliminate its carbon footprint from electricity use by 2030, and it arrives at a crucial moment, as energy demand from artificial intelligence and data centers continues to surge.

EnergyRe is developing more than 16 gigawatts of solar and storage capacity across the U.S., and this is Google's second collaboration with the company.

For South Carolinians, the benefits of solar farms like these could be impactful: large-scale solar farms pollute less than other energy sources, create jobs in construction and maintenance, and reduce strain on the grid.

Google isn't alone in ramping up clean energy. Earlier this year, Microsoft said it would add 475 megawatts of solar to its U.S. energy portfolio, and Meta signed deals for over 1 gigawatt of clean energy.

These developments demonstrate that corporate decision-makers are not just responding to sustainability goals — they're also preparing for a more resilient, low-cost energy future.

As major corporations lead with large-scale solar investments, homeowners and renters can take advantage of the same clean energy momentum, too.

For everyday consumers, solar is increasingly within reach. Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack, bringing monthly electricity bills down to $0 or close to it. Platforms like EnergySage offer free tools to compare vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on installations.

While homeowners and companies in the U.S. transition to cleaner sources of energy, initiatives like Google's bring forth a more stable and pollution-free future.

In a company news release, Miguel Prado, CEO of EnergyRe, said, "This agreement is a milestone in energyRe's mission to develop innovative and impactful clean energy solutions for the future."

In a LinkedIn post about the transition, USA Solar Cell posted, "As tech giants like Microsoft and Meta also invest heavily in sustainability, it's clear that transitioning to renewable energy is essential for a greener future. Together, these companies are leading the charge toward a more sustainable tech industry!"

