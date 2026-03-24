Google faces backlash over new search function apparently using AI to rewrite news headlines

Critics argue the changes lack transparency and fail to properly credit publishers.

For decades, Google's search engine has been a cornerstone of how people access information online. But a new experiment is raising concerns after the company began using artificial intelligence to rewrite news headlines — sometimes altering their meaning entirely.

What's happening?

According to The Verge, Google has started testing AI-generated headlines within its traditional search results.

In some cases, original headlines written by journalists were replaced with shorter, AI-generated versions that stripped away context. For example, one headline about testing an AI cheating tool was reduced to just five words, making it sound like an endorsement rather than a critique.

Google is rewriting news headlines.



Using genAI.



Just a small trial, don't worry. pic.twitter.com/Vx7KdoXNCv — Remmelt Ellen 🛑 (@RemmeltE) March 21, 2026

Google describes the effort as a "small" experiment aimed at aligning headlines more closely with what users are searching for. The company says it pulls relevant language from a page to improve engagement.

Critics, however, argue the changes lack transparency and fail to properly credit publishers, raising concerns about accountability and journalistic integrity.

As one user wrote on X: "People already famously never read past the headlines and only rush to fight in the comments under any post over each other's gut feelings. This is not gonna help matters."

Why is this concerning?

Headlines play a powerful role in shaping how stories are understood. When AI intervenes, even subtle changes can significantly alter the intended message, potentially leading to misunderstanding or misinformation.

That risk is particularly acute in an era when public confidence in the media is already precarious. Presenting readers with headlines not authored by journalists further blurs the distinction between verified facts and subjective interpretation, undermining the credibility of the news.

There's also a broader, long-term concern. AI systems rely on energy-intensive data centers that consume large amounts of electricity and water, adding strain on natural resources. While AI can improve efficiency in some areas, its rapid expansion may also drive up overall energy demand.

What's being done about it?

For now, Google told The Verge that the feature remains experimental and hasn't been widely rolled out.

Still, some observers are skeptical. Similar "experiments" have quietly evolved into a permanent fixture. For example, Google previously introduced AI-generated headlines in Google Discover as a trial, which ultimately became a standard feature across the platform.

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