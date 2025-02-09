Experts highlight concerning new threat facing major corporations: 'Media ... that are hyper-realistic yet entirely fabricated'

"This highlights the urgent need for robust detection mechanisms and awareness programs."

As major corporations continue to embrace advancements in artificial intelligence, experts are warning against a rising threat to cybersecurity.

Express Computer highlighted the emergence of deepfakes as a new form of "digital deception," raising significant concerns for businesses, governments, and society overall.

Deepfakes "refer to AI-generated media — videos, texts, or audio clips — that are hyper-realistic yet entirely fabricated," Express Computer explained.

These generators can create convincing illusions by replicating features that are nearly impossible to distinguish from authentic forms of media.

While this technology can be used for creative and entertainment purposes, it also creates a potential avenue for cybercriminals to advance beyond traditional cyber threats and conduct attacks that are nearly indefensible, such as identity theft, financial fraud, disinformation campaigns, corporate espionage, and political manipulation.

"Deepfakes represent a growing challenge in the cybersecurity landscape, as they undermine trust and can be [weaponized] for social engineering attacks, fraud, and disinformation campaigns," Dr. Yusuf Hashmi, Group CISO, Jubilant Bhartia Group, told Express Computer.

"In industries like energy, where accurate communication and decision-making are critical, the misuse of deepfake technology poses significant risks. This highlights the urgent need for robust detection mechanisms and awareness programs to prevent breaches and mitigate the threat posed by this sophisticated tool."

Alok Shankar Pandey, CISO, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd, added: "Identity, whether visual or aural, is being so faithfully reproduced using these technologies that they appear to be genuine. This creates opportunities for cyber breaches through faked identities."

The rising threat of deepfakes is just one of the factors that should influence many to proceed with caution when utilizing artificial intelligence technology. In addition to the concerns online, AI technology also carries significant environmental concerns because data centers consume massive amounts of energy, which can be debilitating to electrical grids around the world.

To help slow the rise of deepfakes, Express Computer suggested "a multi-faceted approach" with technological solutions that can protect individuals, businesses, and society as a whole.

Advanced detection algorithms, stricter authenticity verification, real-time monitoring, and public awareness and education are all viable approaches to stopping the spread of misinformation through deepfake technology.

