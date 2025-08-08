Shopper sparks outrage after spotting baffling items on Goodwill shelves: 'Selling actual garbage'

If you enjoy spending your weekends browsing through various thrift stores, then you probably already know that there are endless treasures waiting to be found. On the flipside, there are also plenty of headscratching items listed for sale on those thrift shop shelves.

One shopper found that out the hard way while walking through their local Goodwill. They were so baffled by what they saw that they took to r/ThriftGrift to share their experience.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

While looking through the housewares section, the Redditor came across an empty can of oven-roaster turkey Spam that was for sale for $3.99. That's right, an empty can. To make matters worse, a can of Spam — with meat included — usually costs between $3 and $5 in the United States.

It's not clear if the can was mistakenly labeled and placed on the shelf or if it was simply meant as a joke. For the most part, thrift shops provide perfect opportunities to score great deals on trendy clothing and antique furniture. Not only that, but you can also help give items second chances and keep them out of landfills.

Another major benefit to shopping at thrift stores is cutting down on the production of brand-new items, especially in fashion. By choosing secondhand items, shoppers actively reduce the demand for fast fashion, which contributes to overconsumption, textile waste, and increased carbon pollution.

In the comments section, most users were just as confused as the original poster.

"No way is that a limited edition turkey spam tin?? What a steal," one quipped. (While the turkey flavor is less common, there are no indications that the tin is rare or valuable.)

"Selling actual garbage. Greedwill in a nutshell," a frustrated commenter vented.

Another user shared a similar experience they had at Goodwill, sharing a picture of a discarded food container. "An empty egg carton for $1.79," they revealed.

