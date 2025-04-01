Customer raises alarm over concerning behavior at local thrift store: 'I have reported my local [store] a few times'

Thrifting has become the newest shopping trend. What were once thought of as undesirable hand-me-downs are now hot commodities — especially among those seeking unique items at great prices. However, the thrift market has a dark side, often in unexpected places.

A Reddit user shared a post on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit titled "Heard something pretty damning about Goodwill the other day." They recounted a story from a friend who works there and witnessed shady business practices.

According to the friend, the store received donated Louis Vuitton purses and sent them to corporate. The e-commerce sales department returned them, claiming they were fake and could not be sold. What happened next? The user stated they "marked them with price tags of like $300 and were sold in store."

While the story is secondhand, the Redditor noted, saying to "make what you will of that," it would at least indicate that Goodwill's corporate offices handled the alleged counterfeit items responsibly and refused to sell them. What the story would also indicate, though, is that the thrift landscape is still very much an unpredictable one from store to store, without much regulation to prove the value of any items.

Thrift, secondhand, and charity shops are popular for many reasons. They sell everything from clothes, books, and furniture to household goods. And many of these shops, including Goodwill, receive items donated by the public. In turn, they raise money for charitable organizations.

While their stated goal is to offer gently used items to consumers at discounted prices, this is not always the case. Most thrift stores operate with good intentions. Yet some use deceiving practices, marking items at the same cost as — or even higher than — their retail prices. Some stores even sell fake items as name brands.

These strategies exploit shoppers, particularly novice thrifters, who believe they are getting bargains. This type of corporate greed discourages secondhand shopping and has a cascading effect. Shoppers choose to buy new instead, and unsold thrift items get discarded into landfills.

There are many benefits to thrifting. Gently used items that would otherwise end up discarded get new lives. And buying a pair of jeans or a stylish lamp at half price is the cherry on top.

Many thrifters find thrill in the hunt. One never knows what gem they may find hidden in the back of a thrift store.

One thrifter spent $11 on an outfit that had a retail value of $760. Another stumbled across a Pablo Picasso art exhibit poster and bought it for $14.14. Turns out it was a signed Picasso print that he sold for $7,000.

While there are many positive reasons for thrifting, keeping a sharp eye when shopping is always wise. It's also essential to report shady business practices like one user did, writing, "I have reported my local one a few times for selling fakes at real prices."

Another commenter said, "Ecomm is supposed to destroy the fake items they have and not send them anywhere."

