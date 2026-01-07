Goodwill shopper sparks outrage after sharing photos of local store's shelves: 'Is this normal?'

"They never clean, they never organize."

When you're on a tight budget, browsing through your local thrift shop can be the perfect way to get the most out of your money.

However, when a store is poorly organized and the aisles are disheveled, it can make it fairly challenging to get any real shopping done.

One Redditor shared a collection of pictures from a Goodwill store that appeared to have seen much better days.

They took to r/thriftgrift to share their frustrations and spark a debate among the community.

"At my local Goodwill, they never clean, they never organize," the original poster said. "They just keep piling crap on the shelves. Is this normal?"

In the photos provided, it appeared that most of the store's aisles were overflowing with merchandise without any organization.

Many users in the comments section quickly pointed out that the Goodwill location was certainly not a typical experience.

"Poor management," noted one user. "They are supposed to clean things up daily and also sort out of date colored tags."

"This made me physically stressed," shared another commenter.

"I've been in a lot of thrift stores, especially Goodwill and Value Village, but also small individually owned ones, up and down the east coast of Canada and USA, and I've never seen one this bad," wrote a third.

Oftentimes, shopping at thrift stores can help save you money by offering pre-owned items such as clothes, furniture, and even certain electronics at significantly lower prices. This can allow you to get high-quality or brand-name products for less.

You can even help extend the life of countless items, preventing materials from ending up in landfills, where synthetics can often take centuries to decompose.

But as seen in the original post, when thrift store shelves look like they were haphazardly thrown together, it can turn off many shoppers from wanting to spend their time inside the building, let alone spend their money.

