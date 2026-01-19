Outraged customer shares photo of inexplicable item for sale at Goodwill: 'I'd love to hear the thought process'

"This is why I quit donating to them."

A shopper sparked disbelief online by sharing a photo of a bizarre item listed for sale at a Goodwill store: a plug from a power cord — without the cord attached — priced at $9.99.

The image was posted to Reddit's r/ThriftGrift community, a forum dedicated to highlighting questionable pricing and listings at secondhand stores. Users tried to wrap their heads around why a single plug — with no cord, device, or apparent use — was deemed worthy of such a price tag. "I'd love to hear the thought process of the employee who priced that," one commenter wrote, capturing the confusion shared by others.

The photo shows the plug-in end of some kind of power cord, cleanly cut and unattached, labeled like a functional product. To many shoppers, the listing embodies a growing frustration with rising prices at thrift chains, particularly when items appear unsellable, incomplete, or destined for the trash. One thrift store, for example, priced an old flowerpot at $28.

With a wave of incredulous comments, the thread touched on a broader conversation about how corporate thrift stores price donations — and where the line is between fundraising and exploitation.

While moments like this fuel outrage, it's important to point out that these cases are outliers, not the typical experiences you can expect. Thrift stores are still one of the best ways to save money on everyday necessities, reduce waste, and keep usable goods out of landfills.

Many people shop at thrift stores to find quality clothing, furniture, electronics, and even rare or valuable items at steep discounts. From historic items such as this presidential gift to valuable pieces of designer jewelry, some thrifters even find things that could turn profits on the resale market.

Plus, for every item given a second life, it saves one more from ending up in a landfill. With many landfills already overflowing, this helps cut back on planet-warming methane pollution and prevent additional microplastics from entering waterways, the food chain, and our bodies.

Commenters roasted the listing. "Charges wirelessly," one person joked. Another wrote, "This deal really shows how powerless the prices can make you feel." A third added: "Employees take all the good stuff. Also they mark stuff up far too high. This is why I quit donating to them."

