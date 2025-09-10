Shopper perplexed by price tag found inside local Goodwill: 'Nothing ... should be near this much'

"They have gotten so greedy."

One shopper at a local Goodwill on the Oregon coast found an unexpected price tag at the thrift store chain.

In the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, a user shared an image of a gray and black knit sweater. It cost $249.99.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Users pointed out that this Goodwill was a boutique. "You can count on prices being higher there," one said.

While the poster didn't buy the sweater, commenters expressed strong opinions about the price, even if it was listed at a special store that typically offers a more upscale shopping experience by curating and selling high-quality, trendy designer clothing and accessories.

Some commenters thought it must be a misprint, but the poster confirmed it wasn't and found it hilarious.

Thrift boutiques still offer great value, albeit at higher prices compared to regular secondhand stores. All proceeds from these boutiques support the company's nonprofit mission to fund programs that help people find employment and gain independence.

However, these kinds of outliers may seem greedy. The sticker shock could also deter people from visiting thrift stores, but the benefits of secondhand shopping are significant for both your wallet and the environment.

Thrifting is a great way to save money on everyday necessities such as clothes and cookware; shoppers can bank $1,760 per year. It's hard to beat discovering rare or valuable items such as vintage furniture, a Kilim rug, or expensive sportswear.

Additionally, secondhand shopping helps keep items out of overcrowded landfills, as the average American discards 81 pounds of clothing each year. Thrifting avoids contributing to fast fashion — an industry that produces up to 8% of global carbon air pollution annually.

Still, commenters were shocked at the sweater's price tag.

"I'm so over Goodwill," one user said. "They have gotten so greedy."

"Nothing at Goodwill should be near this much," another added.

Someone else observed, "The Goodwill store becoming a boutique was surely a sign of the apocalypse."

"If that's alpaca fiber, it's worth it. Plus, it's in Oregon and it's on the coast," a fourth person reasoned.

