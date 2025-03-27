Shopper outraged after making troubling discovery on Goodwill's website: 'The thrill ... is completely gone'

"Greedwill doesn't get another cent from me."

A distressed shopper has called out Goodwill after discovering certain items being sold at high prices on the thrift store chain's auction platform.

On Reddit, they shared several photos of high-quality and much sought-after items listed for high prices on Goodwill's website.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Items included a box of assorted Bratz dolls currently at a bid of over $400 and an 18 karat gold and diamond ring with a buy-it-now price of over $4,000.

"It's donated, it should be sold at a cheap price for lower income and less fortunate people to buy," the OP wrote.

Unfortunately, corporate greed is often to blame for rising prices in thrift stores as people look to jump on a rising trend to line their pockets. Thankfully, these instances are not common, and thrifting is still usually a good way to get high-quality items at a fraction of the retail cost.

The many benefits of thrifting include saving money on everyday items such as kitchenware, clothes, shoes, and other apparel, as well as sometimes being lucky enough to unearth rare and valuable treasures.

Lots of people have been able to find high-quality items that they would otherwise not be able to afford, and these often last longer than cheaper products found on the high street. Thrifting also promotes sustainability by diverting items from landfills and giving them a second life.

According to the Huffington Post, the average person in America throws away 65 pounds of clothing every year. Reducing this amount is important to reduce landfill waste and the harmful planet-warming pollution associated with it.

People in the comments were outraged by Goodwill's greed. One commenter wrote, "The thrill of finding something valuable at a good price in the store is completely gone. At least where I am."

Another added, "Greedwill doesn't get another cent from me. If I want something now, I just buy it directly from private sellers."

