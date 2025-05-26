Shopper dumbfounded by perplexing tag found inside Goodwill store: 'What am I missing?'

"This offends me to my core in multiple ways."

One of the best parts about thrifting is that you never know what you will find. You can visit one thrift store and walk out with a cornucopia of secondhand finds — from a curling iron and a bridesmaid dress to an entire bed set for your guest room.

One shopper visited a Goodwill in New England and came across a perplexing price tag on a set of video game tools. They posted to the r/ThriftGrift subreddit to share their story.

"What am I missing? $50 for these Rock Band drumsticks?" the Redditor posted. Their picture showed a set of like-new drumsticks for "Rock Band" tied together with a rubber band.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"They're running between $8.50 and $12.00 on eBay," one user responded.

Another commenter said: "As a professional percussionist AND avid thrifter, this offends me to my core in multiple ways."

Thrift stores can sell a variety of items in a wide price range, but often items that are smaller and more expensive tend to be held in locked cabinets. The sticks may have been marked higher because of the popularity of the game, but with the market value pricing both Rock Band drumsticks and actual drumsticks for percussionists under $20, selling these sticks for $50 is an extreme ask of this Goodwill location.

When thrift stores like Goodwill price things too high, this can often scare off both new and loyal customers who come to shop secondhand to save money and do their part for the environment. Considering 24.3 million tons of plastic are added to landfills every year just from Americans' consumption of toys, it's a much kinder act to price secondhand items in an affordable price range.

Secondhand shopping gives you access to rare, vintage, and lightly used items for much lower prices. Some shoppers have shared that they have found items such as a $200 Ascaso espresso machine for $12 and a $700 Hermès Carré scarf for $3.

Thrifting is a wonderful way to replenish items in your wardrobe and household without creating more waste. It's also a way to save up to $1,760 a year. Before you go thrifting, don't forget to recycle the items that no longer serve you, with services like Trashie.

Other Redditors were annoyed at the overpriced drumsticks as well. One user said: "I will stick with the mom and pop thrifts."

Another user pointed out: "You can buy a legit set of drumsticks for around $15 brand new."

