Shopper outraged after making unnerving discovery at local Goodwill: 'Don't be afraid to report this'

"They knew what they were doing and got mad when they got called out!"

A self-proclaimed "shy" Goodwill shopper posted on Reddit that they were motivated to speak up when they discovered the thrift store had a stack of USPS Priority Mail envelopes stocked on a shelf, marked to sell.

The original poster opened the discussion by saying, "Don't be afraid to report this."

These envelopes can be requested — free of charge — from a post office or the USPS website, which is what prompted the shopper's dismay. Reddit commenters shared in the outrage, declaring the attempt to sell them illegal and making suggestions about how the situation could be handled.

The ethics of Goodwill were debated in a broader sense, as commenters were in agreement that what Goodwill decides to sell and how much they sell it for can be questionable and up to the discretion of individual stores' staff.

The thrifting trend has gained popularity, saving shoppers money and helping to protect the planet by repurposing items that might otherwise be discarded into landfills. Thrifters have seen an increase in pricing at Goodwill and other thrift stores, speculating that these establishments are getting away from their original mission to get items to people in need at a low cost in favor of increased profits.

The rising prices can deter people from shopping at thrift stores, which are traditionally very effective ways to keep clothing, furniture, appliances, and other items sold secondhand out of landfills. Discarded objects in landfills can leach toxic chemicals into the ground and release toxic gases into the air, contributing to pollution. Thrift City explains that by shopping for secondhand items, we can reduce waste, conserve resources, and minimize pollution.

While shopping at Goodwill can still be much better than many other mainstream options, the chain has drawn criticism, primarily for paying low wages, including less for disabled workers.

There are good alternatives to taking unwanted clothing and belongings to Goodwill:

- Donate to a local shelter

- Start a local clothing swap

- Upcycle into something else

- Use an independent thrift store affiliated with charitable work

In the case of the envelopes, the OP wrote that they let a Goodwill employee know that selling otherwise free government property was not only unethical but also illegal. The employee was dismissive, and management was rude, saying, "people need to calm down."

Redditor commenters were not afraid to speak up about the USPS envelopes the thrift store was attempting to sell and the ethics of Goodwill stores.

One commenter advised the OP to "Call the Postmaster. They don't [explicative] around."

Another angry Reddit user commented, "They knew what they were doing and got mad when they got called out!"

A commenter who claimed to be a Goodwill employee stated, "this sounds 100% accurate."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.