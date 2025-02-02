Shopper makes unsettling discovery during trip to Goodwill: 'Made me sick'

A viral Reddit post sparked a conversation about outrageous price increases at thrift stores, with many questioning if secondhand shopping is still affordable.

Shared in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, the post described an encounter at Goodwill where a woman asked if a beat-up dresser with mismatched knobs and a broken drawer — priced at $50 — was truly a donation item.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor who shared the post expressed fury, writing, "made me sick."

The post quickly gained attention, with many users voicing their frustrations over what they see as unreasonably excessive pricing for donated goods.

"These prices are so egregious," one commenter noted. Others quickly chimed in with similar experiences, observing that thrift store prices have, indeed, skyrocketed in recent years.

This has made it harder for low-income individuals and families to find affordable essentials — defying the very purpose of secondhand stores.

Some users blamed rising demand driven by thrifting trends, while others criticized stores for prioritizing profits over their original mission of serving communities in need.

Beyond just the financial frustration, however, the discussion highlighted how high prices at thrift stores could impact sustainability efforts.

Thrifting plays a crucial role in keeping usable items out of landfills and extending the lifespan of goods, but steep costs may drive people to buy new, less sustainable, and more expensive options instead.

Despite the irritation, shoppers have options to keep secondhand shopping accessible. Alternatives like community swap events, donation-based stores like Habitat for Humanity's ReStore, or online platforms like Freecycle and Facebook Marketplace often provide more affordable deals without the retail markup. One Redditor even suggested dumpster diving as a better alternative.

Some commenters called for more transparency from thrift stores about pricing decisions, with one user suggesting that this rise in prices could be a corporate scam and should be reported. Others remained hopeful that public pressure would encourage stores to reconsider their pricing strategies and better serve their communities.

The conversation continues to gain momentum, reminding shoppers to be mindful of where they donate and shop and to advocate for fair pricing that aligns with the original mission of thrift stores — affordable, accessible, and sustainable shopping for all.

