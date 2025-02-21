Shopper dumbfounded after spotting absurd detail at local Goodwill store: 'What about people who need to shop at thrifts?'

A few people pointed out this could have been a potential mistake.

A Reddit post left thrifters confused and concerned after learning Goodwill was selling a used top at a hefty markup.

The original poster shared photos of a long-sleeve top from Avalanche selling for $57.99 at their Goodwill store. One commenter said, "Exact same item (brand included) sells for $19.99 plus tax NEW at TjMaxx and Marshalls."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Similar tops typically retail new at Avalanche for around $30 to $50. The brand also has frequent sales, often marking them down to $20 or less.

Reddit commenters quickly chimed in with their thoughts about the questionable pricing strategies of Goodwill and other thrift stores. A common point of frustration: Goodwill gets items donated for free, so shoppers expect fair prices that don't rival retail stores. After all, people shop at thrift stores to spend less on items they can use.

Thrift stores give used items a second life and keep them out of landfills. But people might skip secondhand shopping when thrift store pricing gets out of hand. That could cause them to make other, less sustainable choices, like buying cheap, fast-fashion alternatives. Low-quality items tend to wear out quickly and end up in landfills faster.

There are other options to shop secondhand and keep prices down. Local buy-and-sell groups, Facebook Marketplace, or community swap events make it easy to find great deals. Or support small, local thrift shops and nonprofit organizations that donate to communities, like the Salvation Army.

A few Redditors said this could have been a potential tagging mistake. Even the Redditor who shared the post said most items had "reasonable" prices, making them wonder if the tagger wasn't aware of the brand or mis-typed.

While many people still find incredible deals at Goodwill, others hope the company will take a closer look at pricing to keep thrift shopping accessible for all.

One commenter said, "I saw a reusable grocery bag from Dollar Tree at Goodwill, and it was marked 3.99."

Another Redditor raised concerns about affordability: "What about people who need to shop at thrifts just to clothe their families?"

