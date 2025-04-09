  • Business Business

Shopper dumbfounded after stumbling upon surprising item for sale at Goodwill: 'Absolutely ridiculous'

"I have a small fortune just sitting in a pile in my backyard apparently."

by Mandela Namaste
"I have a small fortune just sitting in a pile in my backyard apparently."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Goodwill has faced its fair share of controversies over the years, but the charity organization's issues have mostly been behind the scenes. 

However, as one Reddit post suggests, this embattled company's problems may now be bubbling to the surface in a more noticeable way.

In a picture that almost seems like it's been ripped straight from a parody post on The Onion, a user on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit shows one wooden log for sale by itself for $8 at Goodwill, sharing a table with children's books. 

"I have a small fortune just sitting in a pile in my backyard apparently."
Photo Credit: Reddit

If this is indicative of a new corporate strategy at Goodwill rather than an inexplicable one-off decision made by a local branch manager or employee, then it's a real shame. 

Goodwill is one of the major brands in the thrifting space, and it turning into yet another organization in American society that prioritizes profit maximization over quality control bodes poorly for the entire enterprise of thrifting — especially in smaller towns that may not have as many of these stores as major cities.

The benefits of thrifting are innumerable, including but not limited to saving money on everyday necessities and discovering rare and valuable items at great discounts. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Thrifting also keeps items out of landfills by virtue of them being bought by customers instead of being thrown in the trash and contributing to a literally overflowing pollution problem.

Some commenters were miffed to see this photo as it is not a common sight in your average thrift store. The original poster added that it was "absolutely ridiculous."

However, likely because of how ridiculous the picture looked, many users responded comically.

"Wouldn't know where else to get one," joked one commenter. "Logs are rare."

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"I have so many of these outside!" another quipped. "I'm rich!" 

A third added: "Man, I have a small fortune just sitting in a pile in my backyard apparently, lol."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x