Shopper dumbfounded after stumbling upon surprising item for sale at Goodwill: 'Absolutely ridiculous'

Goodwill has faced its fair share of controversies over the years, but the charity organization's issues have mostly been behind the scenes.

However, as one Reddit post suggests, this embattled company's problems may now be bubbling to the surface in a more noticeable way.

In a picture that almost seems like it's been ripped straight from a parody post on The Onion, a user on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit shows one wooden log for sale by itself for $8 at Goodwill, sharing a table with children's books.

If this is indicative of a new corporate strategy at Goodwill rather than an inexplicable one-off decision made by a local branch manager or employee, then it's a real shame.

Goodwill is one of the major brands in the thrifting space, and it turning into yet another organization in American society that prioritizes profit maximization over quality control bodes poorly for the entire enterprise of thrifting — especially in smaller towns that may not have as many of these stores as major cities.

The benefits of thrifting are innumerable, including but not limited to saving money on everyday necessities and discovering rare and valuable items at great discounts.

Thrifting also keeps items out of landfills by virtue of them being bought by customers instead of being thrown in the trash and contributing to a literally overflowing pollution problem.

Some commenters were miffed to see this photo as it is not a common sight in your average thrift store. The original poster added that it was "absolutely ridiculous."

However, likely because of how ridiculous the picture looked, many users responded comically.

"Wouldn't know where else to get one," joked one commenter. "Logs are rare."

"I have so many of these outside!" another quipped. "I'm rich!"

A third added: "Man, I have a small fortune just sitting in a pile in my backyard apparently, lol."

