Customer calls out local Goodwill after spotting outrageous item for sale: 'They have become greedy'

A routine trip to Goodwill quickly caused strong reactions after a shopper spotted a stained-glass floor lamp that was priced at $159.99 — a figure that they felt was far too high for a thrift store. The discovery quickly sparked debate online, with one commenter summing up their reaction in a single word: "Greed."

The discussion unfolded after the shopper shared photos of the lamp and questioned why it carried such a steep price when it didn't appear to be an authentic Tiffany lamp.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



As the post gained traction, thrifters weighed in on whether the tag reflected a simple pricing mistake or a broader trend of inflated prices in secondhand stores.

Many commenters suggested the lamp was a Tiffany-style reproduction rather than a true antique. Some pointed to visible flaws in the glass and soldering.

"The bubbles in the brown glass are obvious imperfections…this is an amateur attempt of a Tiffany style lamp," one Redditor said.

Others speculated that the lamp may have been priced high simply because it looked decorative or vintage at first glance. For frequent thrifters, the post echoed a familiar frustration.

"I swear they Google stuff and price it based off [of] whatever they see on eBay that looks even slightly similar," one commenter said.

Meanwhile, other commenters shared similar experiences about everyday items being priced higher than expected, arguing that pricing like this can discourage new shoppers from giving thrifting a chance.

This frustration contrasts with many secondhand success stories, where shoppers have scored high-quality kitchen tools or rare, music-related items for a fraction of their retail price. Thankfully, examples like these highlight why people continue to turn to thrift stores despite the occasional missteps or concerns.

In fact, secondhand shopping can offer real benefits when it works as intended. Thrifting helps people to save money on everyday essentials while also keeping usable goods out of landfills by extending the life of furniture, clothing, and household items that might otherwise be thrown away.

Regardless, most of the Reddit commenters on the post shared a similar sentiment of disappointment at this particular thrifting situation.

"Sad how Goodwill and even Salvation, started as non profit, and now they're pure for profit," one commenter said.

"Goodwill is now delusional," another wrote.

A third summed up the issue simply: "They have become greedy."

